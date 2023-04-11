LSU student businesses to compete in pitch competition

Three LSU student businesses will compete against one another next week in a live pitch competition for a slice of an investment prize.
The 12th annual J Terrell Brown Venture Challenge will be April 19 at the LSU Business Education Complex. A $35,000 investment prize will be split among the three student businesses.
Pitching this year are:
- MediRail, founded by interdisciplinary studies major Mitchell Mason. MediRail is a device combining a medical backboard with an automated CPR device aiming to reduce the time first responders spend preparing patients for transport.
- PuzzLove, launched by digital advertising student Kamryn Huggins, is meant to support the autism community through innovative products including the Shoe Sleeve, a device designed to make shoes more comfortable for children with autism.
- Rollin’ Yoggler’s Turkey Durkeys is a quick-service restaurant concept featuring fried turkey fingers from a fleet of retrofitted Volkswagen vans. The founders are E.J. Ourso College of Business students and brothers Sam and Joe Shapiro.
Students give a 10-minute investor pitch in front of a live audience, which is followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with a group of judges comprising local business professionals and investors. The maximum prize is $25,000, and the minimum is $2,500.
More than 50 student teams submitted business plans in the challenge’s first round.
To RSVP, visit lsu.edu/business/venture by Friday.