LSU student businesses to compete in pitch competition

Three LSU student businesses will compete against one another next week in a live pitch competition for a slice of an investment prize.

The 12th annual J Terrell Brown Venture Challenge will be April 19 at the LSU Business Education Complex. A $35,000 investment prize will be split among the three student businesses.

Pitching this year are:

MediRail, founded by interdisciplinary studies major Mitchell Mason. MediRail is a device combining a medical backboard with an automated CPR device aiming to reduce the time first responders spend preparing patients for transport.

PuzzLove, launched by digital advertising student Kamryn Huggins, is meant to support the autism community through innovative products including the Shoe Sleeve, a device designed to make shoes more comfortable for children with autism.

Rollin’ Yoggler’s Turkey Durkeys is a quick-service restaurant concept featuring fried turkey fingers from a fleet of retrofitted Volkswagen vans. The founders are E.J. Ourso College of Business students and brothers Sam and Joe Shapiro.

Students give a 10-minute investor pitch in front of a live audience, which is followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with a group of judges comprising local business professionals and investors. The maximum prize is $25,000, and the minimum is $2,500.

More than 50 student teams submitted business plans in the challenge’s first round.

To RSVP, visit lsu.edu/business/venture by Friday.