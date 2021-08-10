LSU still trying to staff new Title IX office

LSU has made progress but still hasn’t fully staffed its new Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, which investigates and handles sexual misconduct.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, the office will have eight employees by the start of the fall semester on Aug. 23, according to the university. That’s up from the two staff members it had for most of last year, but far fewer than the 14 to 18 positions that LSU leaders had said they would hire during media interviews in April.

Inadequate staffing in LSU’s Title IX office contributed to the university’s sexual misconduct and dating violence scandal last year, according to Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired to investigate LSU’s widespread failures on sexual assault.

Sufficient staffing in the Title IX office was the first of the 18 recommendations Husch Blackwell made to LSU last March in a 150-page report.

Read the full story.