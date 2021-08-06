LSU, Southern awarded funds for electric vehicle charging stations

LSU and Southern University were awarded funds in late July to add electric vehicle charging stations to their campuses. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality awarded the money as a part of the third round of Volkswagen settlement funding.

The schools were chosen, says Tyler Herrmann, co-coordinator for Louisiana Clean Fuels, because LDEQ and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources want to fund local colleges in order to give students convenient access to charging stations.

LSU was awarded $36,000 for three level-two light-duty electric vehicle supply chargers, and Southern was awarded $48,000 for four. The chargers will be for public use.

The schools were awarded $12,000 for each charger, which should cover the cost of equipment and installation, Herrmann says. Equipment costs about $5,000-$6,000, and installation costs about the same.

The Capital Area Transit System’s application for funding, however, was denied. Herrmann says he can’t say exactly why it was denied, but that CATS had applied for both electric buses and chargers, and it was a much larger project. If there are additional funds remaining after other awards have been given out, its proposal could be reconsidered.

The funds that were awarded are not binding, Herrmann says, and applicants can negotiate the terms of their awards or deny the deal.

The next round of awards will be for DC fast chargers, which will help to complete Louisiana’s alternative fuel corridors, Herrmann says. Those award letters should go out within the next two weeks.