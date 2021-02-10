LSU, Small Business Development Center open business service center

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center and LSU are collaborating to create a small business satellite service center, called LSBDC at LSU, focused on technology and innovation for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the state.

Funded by the federal CARES Act, three professional business consultants at the satellite center will offer high-quality technical assistance to startups and existing businesses at no cost to clients impacted by COVID-19.

The business consultants can assist with strategic plans, gaining access to capital and connecting clients to resources to help their business. Also part of the office’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs and businesses to commercialize inventions that enhance the economy and benefit the public.

“Small businesses and technology-based entrepreneurs can play a key role in revitalizing our economy. Our collaboration with the LSBDC will help catalyze that revitalization,” says David Winwood, interim executive director of the LSU Innovation Park, in a prepared statement. See the announcement.