LSU slips four spots in ‘U.S. News’ best colleges rankings 

LSU came in at No. 176 in the latest rankings of colleges and universities released today by U.S. News and World Report.

The national ranking is four sports lower than last year’s. However, LSU’s performance scores were unchanged from 2021. LSU received an overall score of 53 out of 100, ranking it No. 83 among public universities, and its petroleum engineering program was rated in the top five.

Tulane was the highest ranked among Louisiana schools, coming in at No. 44, with Loyola University and Louisiana Tech ranking No. 202 and No. 317, respectively. Southern University, UL Lafayette, UL Monroe and the University of New Orleans ranked between numbers 331 and 440.

In a prepared statement in response to the U.S. News ranking, LSU President William Tate highlights the flagship’s accomplishments over the past year, including receiving record amounts of research dollars, philanthropic support and faculty rankings.

“A commitment to the pursuit of excellence represents our mindset,” Tate says. “And with the strategies we now have in place, you will see LSU make even greater gains in short order, which will be reflected in rankings and other external validations of quality.”

Increasingly, university administrators across the country are raising questions about how U.S. News scores colleges and the data that underlies the rankings, The Washington Post reports.

In recent years, U.S. News has put more emphasis on outcomes, including the percentage of students who stay enrolled after their first year and the share who graduate within six years. There are also analyses of graduation rates of students from low-income families; whether graduation rates beat or lag predictions; and debt levels of graduates. All of that counts for 40 percent.