LSU selected to apply for cybersecurity operations designation

The National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO, recently selected LSU as the sole university allowed to apply for CAE-CO designation this year, LSU announced Monday.

Being designated has many potential benefits, says Golden G. Richard III, an LSU professor of computer science and engineering. The designation offers prestige and distinguishes the school as one of the best cybersecurity programs in the country.

The designation also opens the school and program up to research money that only CAE-CO designated schools can compete for, Richard says, which provides funding for students and allows the program to buy summer research time.

The CAE-CO program’s goals include improving cyber operations standards and focusing on the cybersecurity workforce. LSU will have to meet a number of criteria to be awarded the designation, which is held by 24 other universities.

LSU’s application is about half done, Richard says, and after submission, it will take about two months for the program to respond.

Richard has received multiple grants related to cybersecurity while at LSU, including a more than $3 million grant to fund 21 scholarships in cybersecurity training. The cybersecurity field continues to grow every year, he says. The number of undergraduates at LSU with a concentration in cybersecurity in fall 2019 was 19. This year, it’s 99.