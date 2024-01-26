LSU sees new docuseries on student-athletes and NIL expanding fan base 

The Money Game, a recently announced docuseries for Amazon’s Prime Video that follows LSU student-athletes navigating the world of name, image and likeness deals, will expand the school’s fan base, says Taylor Jacobs, an associate athletic director at LSU.

Jacobs, who is the department’s point person for all things NIL, says talks began between the school and the production team in 2022, with filming starting last November. The show—produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends—will follow a handful of LSU athletes during the 2023-2024 academic year as they navigate the evolving world of NIL.

The show will feature fledgling student-athletes at the beginning of their NIL journeys as well as more famous athletes such as Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. LSU has especially embraced NIL, with the school’s athletes closing nearly 2,000 NIL deals as of October.

“It’s cool that the cast of student-athletes they’re following shows a range,” Jacobs says. “It’s not just the huge players, but also other athletes in the works of finalizing deals.”

Cody Worsham, chief brand officer for LSU athletics, says the show will run six to eight episodes and may be released by the end of the year. Having O’Neal—a former LSU basketball star—on the team gave administrators a higher level of comfort with production, he says.

“LSU has always embraced the individual brand of the athlete and Shaq started that,” Worsham says. “He was one of the first athletes of his era to build a brand around himself, from Shaquille O’Neal to Shaq. … He’s a legend and he cares about LSU.”

