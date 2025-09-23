LSU rises in this year’s ‘U.S. News’ college rankings

LSU tied for No. 169 in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 college rankings. That’s 10 spots above where the university fell on last year’s list, when it ranked No. 179.

Here’s where other Louisiana universities fell on this year’s list:

Tulane was the state’s highest-ranking university at No. 69.

Loyola ranked No. 222.

Louisiana Tech ranked No. 318.

UL Monroe ranked No. 358.

UL Lafayette ranked No. 373.

Southern University and the University of New Orleans both ranked between numbers 395 and 434.

Among SEC schools, LSU ranked below Vanderbilt (No. 17), the University of Florida (No. 30), the University of Texas at Austin (No. 30), the University of Georgia (No. 46), Texas A&M (No. 51), Auburn (No. 102), the University of Missouri (No. 102), the University of Tennessee (No. 102), the University of Oklahoma (No. 110), the University of South Carolina (No. 127), the University of Alabama (No. 132) and the University of Kentucky (No. 143). LSU tied with the University of Mississippi and outranked only the University of Arkansas (No. 183) and Mississippi State (No. 208).

For the third year in a row, Princeton, MIT and Harvard claimed the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.