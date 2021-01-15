LSU revisiting Rouses ties in wake of executive’s participation in DC protest

Fallout from supermarket executive Donald Rouse Sr.’s participation in the Jan. 6 protests on Capitol Hill continues, with LSU being the latest institution to reexamine its relationship with the supermarket chain.

In a statement at today’s LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, board member Collis Temple Jr., asked his fellow board members to consider the implications of Rouse Sr.’s actions in light of the company’s role as both the “official supermarket of LSU Athletics” and the presenting sponsor of The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor Hall.

“Clearly free speech is a fundamental right in our country but you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater,” said Temple in a prepared statement to the board during the virtual meeting. “There are consequences. Actions have consequences and pictures have consequences. What Rouses says reflects on LSU. What Donald Rouse posted on Facebook reflects on LSU.”

Rouse Sr. was among thousands who went to Washington, D.C., to protest the results of the election, though he later issued a statement condemning the violence and saying he had returned to his hotel room before rioters stormed the Capitol and the protests turned deadly.

Still, his presence and related Facebook posts reflect poorly on LSU, Temple said.

“LSU does not support rioting and insurrection against our U.S. government and should not have that image reflected upon it by its sponsors,” he said. “I’m worried about this and wonder if something could be done to address this concern.”

Temple stopped short of calling on LSU to cancel the contract with Rouses Markets, a multiyear deal that has been in place since mid-2019 between the supermarket company and LSU Sports Properties.

But after the meeting, he told Daily Report he would like the board to discuss the issue in more detail at a future meeting. He referred further comments to board chair Robert Dampf.

Asked what steps the university is taking, Dampf said LSU Executive Counsel Winston DeCuir Jr. is reviewing the Rouses sponsorship agreement to determine if there is any language in the contract “regarding sponsors being reflective of the mission of the institution.”

He indicated DeCuir will also look at all sponsorship agreements to see if they support the university’s mission.

“We need to examine our policy,” he says.

The measures come as LSU is trying to enhance its efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion, and also as it is battling allegations about its Title IX reporting procedures and lack of transparency.

Moments before Temple spoke, LSU interim president Thomas Galligan had briefed board members on the university’s progress “making significant improvements on our diversity and inclusion road map,” and saying, “The violent insurrection in Washington, D.C., is a stark reminder that we must never tolerate violence of any kind. … Our responsibility is to foster greater unity and collaboration on our campus.”

Earlier this week, the university issued a statement expressing its concerns about Rouses’ “connection to the violent, unlawful attacks at the U.S. Capitol …. As a public institution, LSU Athletics embraces its obligation to uphold democratic ideals and principles, condemns any assaults upon those ideals, and expects the same of its partners.”

Rouses did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the Rouse Markets sponsorship contract is with LSU Sports Properties, not the university directly.)