LSU researchers work to combat discrimination in digital services

Over the past few years, sharing economy services such as Uber, Airbnb, and TaskRabbit have become a main facilitator of economic growth, but recent research has exposed a serious discrimination problem affecting these platforms.

For instance, a recent study of ridesharing services found that Black riders using Uber waited, on average, 30% longer to be picked up. Another study on lodging services reported that non-Black Airbnb hosts were able to charge 12% more than Black hosts.

LSU computer science professor Nash Mahmoud and social work professor Michelle Livermore are working on a framework to model and counter this type of digital discrimination. Their project could then be used in software development for shared economy businesses to prevent digital discrimination.

“In software engineering research, digital discrimination is often tied to the problem of software fairness,” Mahmoud says. “The goal of this line of research is to propose formal methods for quantifying bias in software systems and to develop algorithmic solutions for fairness testing and preservation.”

For their project, Mahmoud and Livermore will incorporate both data analysis and community-based research.

“This project is really exciting because it combines research on software design solutions and community social capital building to equalize opportunities in the sharing economy,” Livermore says.

The first phase of the project, which was funded by the National Science Foundation for $150,000, is dedicated to collecting pilot data and forming the team of collaborators, including LSU researchers, community leaders, and local industry partners. See the LSU announcement about the project.