LSU researcher’s project preserves military keepsakes for future generations

LSU assistant professor Edward Benoit III created the Virtual Footlocker Project to help military members save keepsakes of their service in digital formats for future generations.

In addition to being a researcher in the School of Library & Information Science, Benoit is also an Air Force veteran. When his father—also a retired Air Force veteran—died in 2011, he received his father’s physical footlocker, a box filled with handwritten letters, photographs, journals and other memorabilia.

But in a day and age when those keepsakes are increasingly stored on cellphones and computers, Benoit worried that digital items were more likely to be lost due to forgotten passwords, hacked accounts, legacy phones that are no longer accessible and broken computers.

“I kept coming back to this question: ‘How do you pass down a bunch of emails?’” The answer is that you probably don’t, he says.

Over five years, Benoit surveyed service members, held focus groups and gathered resources from representatives of every military branch, as well as from reserves and the National Guard, aimed at creating a road map for preserving service memorabilia.

Backed by a $391,000 early-career grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, he used his research to develop curricula for both service members and archivists to store their physical and digital keepsakes for posterity, which are available on the Virtual Footlocker website. Read the full story.