LSU researchers design high protein rice

Researchers at LSU have grown rice cultivars with protein levels over 10%, more than double what rice typically produces.

Their findings eventually may lead to more nutritious gluten-free products, World Grain reports. While rice is gluten-free, its protein content, normally in single-digit percentage levels, does not compare to the protein content of wheat



“We are now studying exactly how flour from this rice bakes differently than other rice flour,” says Herry Utomo, a professor with LSU’s Rice Research Station. “The interest in gluten-free baked products continues to grow. This will present another opportunity for rice growers to give people what they are looking for.”

Utomo and his team at LSU already developed Frontiere, a rice type that was released in 2017. Marketed as Cahokia rice and grown commercially in Illinois, it has an average protein content of 10.6%, marking a 53% increase compared to its original protein content. The high-protein rice needs less heat, time and usually less water to cook, according to LSU.



“Because the original line is new to the market, marketing channels have to be put in place,” Utomo said. “In parallel, research for the next generation of high-protein rice lines is being carried out.” Read the full story.