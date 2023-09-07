LSU researchers building a shared statewide data storage system 

LSU researchers have been awarded $500,000 by the National Science Foundation to build a shared data storage system called Tiger Den to elevate the research experience not just at LSU, but at universities across Louisiana.

Dealing with how to store and manage huge amounts of data on multiple hard drives is a persistent problem for professors and researchers everywhere, and improving it could give the university and state an edge when it comes to recruiting scientists and academics.

Tiger Den is a general-purpose, centrally managed storage for research data, says Le Yan, assistant director of high-performance computing at LSU’s Information Technology Services and the principal investigator on the National Science Foundation grant.

“Right now, the process of storing research data is kind of all over the place,” Yan says. “Researchers lose things and can’t find them on all those hard drives when they need them. We feel the pain.”

Tiger Den will provide 1.5 petabytes of data storage for LSU faculty, staff and students, as well as for researchers at many other Louisiana universities. See the announcement from LSU.