LSU researchers: Blight increases mosquitoes in Baton Rouge neighborhoods

LSU researchers recently published findings confirming that blight, a constant subject of discussion among East Baton Rouge Parish leadership, leads to an increased abundance of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The researchers investigated the presence of several mosquito species in two adjacent but socio-economically contrasting neighborhoods in Baton Rouge: the historic Garden District, a high-income neighborhood, and the Old South neighborhood, a low-income area. They found significantly higher adult and larvae abundance of the Asian tiger mosquito (a carrier of Zika and dengue) and higher mosquito habitat availability—particularly discarded tires—in the Old South neighborhood.

“These two neighborhoods are very similar in terms of vegetation cover, human population and density of households. One of the main differences is blight. One neighborhood has a lot of blight in the form of abandoned residences, empty lots and mismanaged waste, and the other neighborhood does not. It was the perfect set of conditions for addressing this question,” says Rebeca de Jesus Crespo, lead author and an assistant professor in LSU’s college of the coast and environment, in an LSU press release.

The researchers’ findings further support Baton Rouge efforts to reduce blight. As she began her second term earlier this year, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced two new initiatives targeting crime, blight and litter in Baton Rouge. Elements of her initiatives include greater enforcement by law enforcement of existing litter laws and the dedication of three units with the Department of Public Works to clean up city streets and monitor and measure the effectiveness of those efforts on an ongoing basis.

