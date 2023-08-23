See why this LSU researcher just landed a $2M NIH grant

An LSU chemical engineering professor has received $2 million in funding from a National Institutes of Health grant to develop safer MRI technology.

Assistant professor Jimmy Lawrence’s project, which received funding from the NIH’s Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award for Early Stage Investigators, involves the development of new metal-free contrast agents that allow for more accurate monitoring of damaged blood vessels, small tumors and other abnormal tissues, according to a press release.

When injected into the body, contrast agents enhance and improve the quality of the MRI images. Lawrence’s development will replace current gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents, which can cause discomfort or gadolinium poisoning, with more effective and safe synthetic polymers.

“For the broader patient population, it can lead to improved accuracy in diagnosis and potentially lower health care costs,” Lawrence says in a prepared statement.

Lawrence’s work represents a milestone for LSU’s Cain Department of Chemical Engineering as it is the first project within the department to receive such a grant.

