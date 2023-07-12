LSU researcher looks to bolster offshore rigs’ durability against hurricanes 

LSU civil and environmental engineering associate professor Chao Sun is researching how to create resilient offshore energy infrastructure—oil and gas rigs as well as pipelines—which can withstand hurricanes and other extreme weather.

Though it’s a long way from industry adoption, Sun’s research, funded by a $75,000 National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine grant, starts with using computer models to simulate extreme wind conditions and then looking for ways to better protect equipment from such winds. The last part of the project will be to test sensor technology that can optimize offshore infrastructure maintenance by cluing companies into damage faster and earlier.

Any technological improvements in offshore infrastructure’s ability to withstand storms could be a boon for companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005, more than 3,000 of the nearly 4,000 oil platforms in the Gulf were in the direct paths of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, which damaged 457 pipelines, destroyed more than 100 platforms, and caused about 540 oil spills in Louisiana waters. In 2021, Hurricane Ida caused more than $75.3 billion in damage including $18 billion in uninsured losses in Louisiana. Read more about the research from LSU.