LSU reinstating AgCenter researcher in Title IX case

A researcher in the LSU AgCenter, who was placed on paid administrative leave in April while the university revisited a Title IX sexual harassment case against him, will be reinstated as a researcher beginning July 12, university officials confirm.

But Niranjan Baisakh, who was found in 2016 to have sexually harassed and assaulted a graduate student in an escalating series of events from 2014 to 2016, will not have graduate faculty status when he returns, meaning he cannot supervise graduate students or work directly with them on his own projects.

As a practical matter, however, Baisakh, could still have contact with graduate and undergraduate students in the course of doing his own research—even without the prestigious graduate faculty status, longtime LSU researchers say.

“If you’re doing the research yourself that means you are directing the lab and running the experiments,” says LSU professor Kevin Cope, a former longtime and outspoken president of the LSU Faculty Senate. “I don’t see how it could be otherwise. All the labs at LSU are heavily staffed by student labor at all levels.”

Because it is a personnel matter, LSU officials decline to comment on the case beyond confirming that Baisakh, a longtime, prolific researcher with dozens of publications and several pending patents to his name, will be reinstated next month.

But the latest development raises still more questions about the highly unusual case and whether LSU officials are as committed to addressing sexual harassment, violence and discrimination on campus as they have professed to be in recent months.

The Baisakh case came to light earlier this year when LSU confirmed it had placed the researcher on paid administrative leave while it reviewed the unusual disciplinary sanctions imposed on him in late 2016, after an investigation by the university’s then 2-year-old Title IX office concluded that he had sexually harassed and assaulted a graduate research assistant.

Despite those findings, Baisakh was not removed from the faculty. Rather, his academic tenure was “paused” for a three-year period, 2017-2020, during which time he was prohibited from working with graduate students. He was, however, allowed to remain at the AgCenter as a researcher.

In March 2020, Baisakh’s tenure was reinstated and he was again allowed to resume working with graduate students—until Daily Report filed a public record request earlier this spring about the case, at which time he was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the review.

LSU officials will say little about what they determined during their three-month review of the case. But other LSU faculty members have said “pausing” academic tenure and then reinstating it is unheard of in higher education.

Cope says it’s also unorthodox to strip a researcher of graduate faculty status but keep them on staff, tenured, as an independent researcher.

“The way academia is set up, it is staggering to think someone could be an independent researcher without some sort of position in the hierarchy,” Cope says.

LSU officials have confirmed that at the time Baisakh’s tenure was reinstated in early 2020, AgCenter Vice President Bill Richardson, who is also dean of the College of Agriculture, approved the decision.

At the time, AgCenter policy specifically granted the vice president wide latitude to make such decisions.

That policy in recent weeks has been changed, LSU Vice President of Strategic Communications Jim Sabourin says. The LSU president must now approve any decision regarding the tenured status of a researcher or faculty member at the AgCenter.

