LSU receives $1.5M award to build a cybersecurity clinic to support small businesses

LSU announced today that it has been selected by the National Security Agency as the first university in the nation to create and pilot a cyber clinic to help protect small businesses, which are frequent targets of cyberattacks.

The NSA’s $1.5 million award will establish the LSU Cybersecurity Clinic, which will provide free services through the university’s Louisiana Small Business and Development Center.

“Business owners need new and trusted allies and resources in the worsening cyber fight,” says Aisha Ali-Gombe, LCC director, who is also principal investigator on the grant and an associate professor of computer science and engineering at LSU. “We want to enable Louisiana businesses to reach a minimum cybersecurity posture in a convenient, trustworthy and scalable way.”

In addition to providing cybersecurity services to the state’s small businesses, it will also give business and engineering students opportunities to advance their cybersecurity education, gain real-world experience and earn professional certifications.

LSU is designated by the NSA as one of 403 Centers of Academic Excellence, and it is one of only 22 schools nationally designated by NSA as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations. While all 403 schools were eligible to apply for the cyber clinic award, the NSA offered a maximum of two awards, with the first going to LSU. Read the full announcement.