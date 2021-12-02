LSU program awarded $5.4M to study extreme weather impacts

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded climate researchers $5.4 million over five years as part of the Southern Climate Impact Planning Program, or SCIPP, which LSU is a part of, the school announced Wednesday.

The money will fund new projects studying how people have left Louisiana’s coast due to extreme weather events like hurricanes and floods. SCIPP also investigates the impact of weather on crawfish harvests and how sea-level rise leads to flooding in coastal cities.

The researchers at LSU have also been tracking extreme rainfall events across the region. They quantify the volume of water from heavy rainfall events in search of the largest U.S. storms and seek to determine what meteorological and climatological factors may be driving their frequency. They also developed and manage the storm surge database called SURGEDAT.

SCIPP, which started in 2008, is a research program between LSU, the University of Oklahoma, Texas Sea Grant at Texas A&M University and Adaptation International that aims to help communities in the south central U.S. plan for and mitigate the impacts of weather and climate. Read the full announcement.