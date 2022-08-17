LSU professor creates AI-based startup focused on space exploration 

LSU physics professor Jeffery Chancellor has launched Atlantis Industries, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to help design and build satellites and other items for space exploration, according to a university announcement.

Prior to coming to LSU, Chancellor briefed NASA astronaut crews on radiation health risks associated with their missions as a senior research engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. At LSU, he and his team of student researchers are advancing space radiation detection and protection for human space travel and space vehicle hardware systems. They have developed three new technologies at LSU that will now be available for commercial and governmental use through Atlantis Industries.

Atlantis Industries’ AI system performs radiation modeling to help inform designs for aerospace equipment that will stand up to the radiation exposure in space.

Atlantis Industries recently won a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research Phase II award from the LSU Office of Innovation & Ecosystem Development and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, which will grow the company from two to seven people. Read more about the company from LSU.