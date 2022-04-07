LSU paying student-athletes for getting good grades under NCAA rule  

LSU is among a small number of colleges taking advantage of a 2020 NCAA rule that allows programs to pay student-athletes for getting good grades, according to ESPN.

Under the new policy, created in response to a federal judge’s mandate, the NCAA changed its rules to allow schools to pay athletes up to $5,980 per year in academic bonuses, on top of tuition and other expense stipends they may receive. The specific amount matches the maximum bonus money students may receive in awards related to their athletic performance—like player of the year titles or the Heisman Trophy.

Only 22 of the 130 colleges in the NCAA’s Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision decided to use the pay increase, with LSU and eight other Southeastern Conference schools among the group. However, a number of schools responded to ESPN saying they were yet undecided about the academic bonuses.

Budgets for the additional benefits range from a few hundred thousand dollars up to $6 million, according to survey responses. Most schools estimate they will need to reserve between $2 million and $3 million each year to pay bonuses to their athletes. Read the full story.