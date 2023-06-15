LSU partnering with SkillStorm to offer online tech training courses

LSU Online & Continuing Education has launched a training partnership with SkillStorm to offer online courses with the goal of providing Louisiana employers with a greater talent pool of tech workers.

The IT and cybersecurity programs will be available to LSU students, alumni and community members, preparing them for tech industry certifications like CompTIA Security+, Network+ and A+.

“At a time when workers with tech skills are in sky-high demand across the state, higher education institutions can play a critical role in helping meet that demand,” says Kappie Mumphrey, vice president of LSU Online & Continuing Education.

Since 2006, Louisiana has become home to more than 45 tech companies, which have created more than 20,000 tech jobs. Over 21% of all tech job postings in the state during 2022 were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that require tech skills, according to a recent report from CompTIA. Read the announcement.