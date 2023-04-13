LSU partnering with Secret Service to address growing cyber challenges

LSU has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Secret Service to better develop technology and talent in cybersecurity for state and national security.

The initial engagements from the agreement span computer science and cybersecurity, athletics and continuing education, and align with the school’s mission this year to enable the Secret Service and related agencies to access the entirety of the LSU system for talent and technology development in the cyber field.

The partnership is expected to drive agency-specific research projects, connect students directly with agents, help protect Louisiana residents from cybersecurity attacks, and engage LSU athletes for future career opportunities.

As part of the MOU, LSU administrators recently traveled to Secret Service research labs to explore agency capabilities and discuss future engagements on and near campus. Through LSU Online & Continuing Education’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Secret Service agents have begun hosting educational cybersecurity sessions for the elderly, who are often the target of criminal activity.

The Secret Service and LSU athletics are also exploring future agent career paths for student-athletes as part of the agreement.

“This MOU gives the Secret Service access to some of the best cybersecurity students in the nation, who can help agents develop new tools and techniques to solve real national security problems,” says Golden G. Richard III, professor of computer science and faculty lead on the LSU cybersecurity initiative, in a prepared statement. “It speaks to the caliber of our students’ technical expertise.”