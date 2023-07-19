AI boot camp being launched by LSU and Fullstack Academy

LSU’s online and continuing education department today announced it is launching an artificial intelligence and machine learning boot camp through its partnership with tech education provider Fullstack Academy.

The part-time, 26-week curriculum, designed by industry-experienced tech practitioners, will equip professionals with the skills and hands-on training needed to enter specialized career paths in AI and machine learning.

Demand for AI and machine learning professionals is projected to increase by nearly 36% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, surpassing the average growth rate of roughly 6% for all occupations. This AI boom also has the potential to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2035, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Boot camp graduates can qualify for entry-level positions across the country at companies such as Cox Communications, United Rentals and Veusol Technologies.