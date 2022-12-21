LSU Online revenue grows by more than $10M in 2022

Revenue from LSU’s online programs grew by about $10.4 million in 2022 compared to the previous academic year as enrollment grew by 1,125 students, according to LSU Online & Continuing Education officials.

The mandate to grow the online education student body and course portfolio has not changed under the current administration, though there is greater focus on the academic areas President William Tate has prioritized such as cybersecurity, says Kappie Mumphrey, the university’s vice president for online and continuing education.

“We’re just continuing the path we were on prior to that leadership change,” she says. “We’d love to see us have just as many students online as on campus.”

Mumphrey has been on the job for a little more than a year following the departure of Sasha Thackaberry, who kick-started the current growth spurt.

Business and health care are the most popular areas of study for online students. Officials are looking to expand programs that lead to alternative credentials and “digital badges” focused on developing job skills rather than earning a bachelor’s degree.

Total online enrollments by campus:

Fall 2022:

LSU Alexandria: 1,834

LSU A&M (main campus): 3,071

LSU Eunice: 329

LSU Shreveport: 6,504

Total: 11,738

Fall 2021:

LSU Alexandria: 1,432

LSU A&M: 2,391

LSU Eunice: 158

LSU Shreveport: 6,632

Total: 10,613

Total online gross program revenue:

• Fiscal Year 2022: $41,494,847.05

• Fiscal Year 2021: $31,128,231.36