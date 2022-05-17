LSU names new executive vice president and provost  

LSU has named Roy Haggerty as executive vice president and provost.

Haggerty, who is currently dean of the College of Science at Oregon State University, will begin at LSU on Aug. 1, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Haggerty will fill the No. 2 role left by Stacia Haynie, who was removed from the post last year in a leadership shakeup initiated by LSU’s relatively new president, William Tate.

The executive vice president and provost reports directly to the LSU president, who serves as the chief executive officer of the flagship institution, as well as the statewide system. The executive vice president and provost serves as the chief operating and chief academic officer for LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge, the chief academic officer for all LSU campuses across the state and the chief academic adviser to the president.

LSU conducted a national search for executive vice president and provost and invited four candidates to campus for interviews and open forums with students, faculty and staff. LSU Boyd Professor of Chemistry Graça Vicente chaired the search committee.

Haggerty has been a dean at Oregon State since 2017, and during his tenure, research funding has grown by 50%, while online enrollment for the college has increased 100%. See the announcement.