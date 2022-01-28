LSU names former state secretary of revenue as chief administrative officer

LSU announced today it has named Kimberly J. Lewis, who most recently served as secretary of revenue in the Louisiana Department of Revenue, as executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Lewis will begin Feb. 1.

In her new role, Lewis will focus on executive-level planning, implementation and assessment of financial and administrative strategies. She will also work closely with senior leadership across all of LSU’s campuses, serving as chief adviser to the president and the LSU Board of Supervisors on all fiscal and administrative matters.

As secretary of revenue, Lewis served as CEO of the department for six years. The department collected over $10 billion in state taxes during the 2021 fiscal year and is also responsible for collecting outstanding debts owed to state and local government through the office of debt recovery, and the regulation of charitable gaming as well as the sale of alcohol, tobacco and CBD through the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. Gov. John Bel Edwards said today that Deputy Secretary Kevin Richard will become head of the state Department of Revenue when Lewis moves to LSU.

Lewis’ new job is part of a number of changes made to the university’s administration since William Tate became president last year.

Read the announcement from LSU.