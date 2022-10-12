LSU names director for Small Business Development Center 

Adam C. McCloskey has been named director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at LSU, according to an announcement from the university.

The Small Business Development Center at LSU is part of the LSU Office of Innovation & Ecosystem Development, which oversees the LSU Innovation Park and LSU’s Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization. The center also helps Louisiana companies connecting to federal laboratories and applying for Small Business Innovation Research grant funding.

At LSU, McCloskey will lead an office that provides no-cost consulting to small business and aspiring entrepreneurs in the nine-parish capital region. The SBDC offers expert advice on issues from cash-flow management, securing loans, business planning and everything in between.

McCloskey previously served as the associate director for the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida. He joined the group in 2016 and was promoted to associate director a year later. Read more.