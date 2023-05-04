LSU mechanical engineering students’ project could have industry applications  

As part of its senior capstone design project, a team of LSU mechanical engineering students is developing a process that could make embedding both sensors and wires into metal structures more time- and cost-efficient for industrial firms.

The group is using a manufacturing process called MELD, which combines pressure and friction to deform metal without it fully melting.

Dimitris Nikitopoulos, chair of the mechanical and industrial engineering department, says the students’ project could have military and aerospace industry applications as well as uses in structures that are part of chemical plants and oil refineries. Read more from LSU.