LSU MBA among Top 100 in nation

The LSU Flores MBA Program is among the best in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report‘s 2023 ranking of the best business schools.

The program, offered through the E.J. Ourso College of Business, ranked 93rd in the nation.

Tulane University’s program, at 81st, was the highest ranked in the state. Louisiana Tech also made the list at No. 95.

For the ranking, U.S. News surveyed all 496 institutions with master’s-level business programs in the U.S. accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Of those nearly 500, 367 responded.

Earlier this year, The Princeton Review also named the LSU Flores MBA Program among the best in the nation.

