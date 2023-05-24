LSU, Mayor Broome urge creation of campus cultural district

LSU officials and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome are urging creation of a Louisiana Cultural District that encompasses the university’s flagship campus.

The designation is meant to attract people, businesses and cultural activity to the districts.

The districts allow for income and corporate franchise tax credits toward rehabilitation of owner-occupied or revenue-generating historic structures, and sales of original art qualify for a partial sales tax exemption.

“A cultural district enables LSU to invest in the arts, promote public engagement with related activities, and secure historic preservation within the district,” an LSU spokesperson says in a prepared statement.

There are currently 17 such districts in the Capital Region, including seven in East Baton Rouge Parish. Broome’s office says the district could boost economic development and “empower LSU to access the resources needed to support students’ arts and culture initiatives, preserve historic buildings, and create a lively atmosphere that appeals to residents and visitors alike.”

About two-thirds of the state’s 124 districts reported data for 2022, according to the state Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which oversees the program. Figures from CRT’s most recent annual report about the program include:

Districts reported 306 new businesses opened and net growth of 161 businesses.

There were 72 tax credit applications completed last year.

The estimated value of the exemptions in 2022 was about $25.8 million.

In 2022, districts reported 2,951 events with almost 2.4 million attendees, up from about 2 million in 2019, the last pre-COVID year.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to consider applying to join the program next month.