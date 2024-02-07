LSU is on this list of top online colleges

LSU has been named one of the top 50 universities in the country for its online degree programs by college ranking and reviews site College Consensus.

Of the 50 schools included in the ranking, the University of Pennsylvania took the top spot, with the University of Florida, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Texas A&M University-College Station, and California State University-Chico rounding out the top five. LSU came in at No. 45.

After rapidly increasing the number of online degree programs it offers from 2018 to 2021, LSU’s online division over the past year and a half has partnered with professional education providers like SkillStorm and GreenFig to add industry specific certification options.

See the rankings here.