LSU leadership grappling with how to craft policy around AI use 

After an artificial intelligence detecting function was released on a popular plagiarism detection software, LSU saw a nearly 500% increase in reports to its student accountability office for plagiarism.

Professors and administrators are grappling with the best way to approach the rapidly evolving technology, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

In the spring 2022 semester, the LSU Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability found 28 students reported for misrepresenting their work responsible. In spring 2023, 136 students were found culpable, an increase of 486%, Jonathan Sanders, the office’s director told Faculty Senate members at a meeting Monday.

While some professors have taken their courses totally offline, having students complete essays by hand during class time to avoid all doubt they are using artificial intelligence, others are choosing to turn a blind eye or even incorporate the software into their curriculum.

Some faculty have raised concerns that not having a unified approach to student use of artificial intelligence could lead to more problems. Students who are allowed to use the technology in one course, for instance, might believe they are allowed to use it in another course where the professor does not have a specific policy—and the university doesn’t require instructors to include rules about AI in their syllabi.

LSU Provost Roy Haggerty announced Monday the administration would convene a working group with the Faculty Senate to craft policy for the university.

At the same time as students are cautioned to be wary of relying on artificial intelligence, the administration is embracing its use and encourages faculty to explore ways to use it themselves.

Haggerty is teaching a course on artificial intelligence this semester and even used it to write the first version of his syllabus, he told faculty senators Monday. The provost emphasized the need to train AI practitioners for the university and the business community.

A number of faculty are already incorporating the technology in their own research, but some are raising concerns about a double standard.

“We are using it and we’re using it to catch them,” LSU College of Business professor Roy Heidelberg said. “So are we making an issue out of something right now that perhaps we have no right to make an issue out of?”

