LSU launches effort to bolster international connections

LSU is one of 13 colleges and universities participating in the latest cohort of the American Council on Education Internationalization Lab, the university announced today.

The effort is intended “to position the university as a more globally oriented and internationally connected institution,” ement.

“Today’s interconnected and interdependent world demands that higher education respond by internationalizing institutions for the good of students and the global community in general,” Samba Dieng, LSU’s senior internationalization officer and executive director of international programs, says in a prepared statement. “Most conspicuously, this involves equipping students with the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary to live and thrive in a globalized society.”

LSU’s team will receive guidance from an ACE adviser and work with faculty, staff and students over the next 14 months to create a plan to present to university leadership. Subcommittees will focus on education abroad; international recruitment and retention; international research; scholarship and partnerships; curriculum; and faculty and staff support, LSU says.