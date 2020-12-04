LSU Lakes restoration project receives 19 responses to three RFPs

University Lakes LLC has received 19 responses to its three requests for proposals focused on restoring the six lakes surrounding LSU’s campus, the university announced today.

RFPs for master design services, geotechnical data collection and sediment sampling, and bathymetric and stump identification survey were issued Oct. 16 with a response deadline of Nov. 20.

The four responders to the RFP for bathymetric and stump identification survey were BFM Corporation, Fenstermaker, Forte & Tablada and NTB Associates.

Meanwhile, the 10 responders to the RFP for geotechnical data collection and sediment sampling included the following firms: Ardaman & Associates; Fugro; GeoEngineers; Gulf South Engineering and Testing; Premier Geotech and Testing; Southern Environment Management & Specialties, or SEMS; Southern Earth Sciences Inc., or SESI; S&ME Inc.; The Beta Group; and Thompson Engineering.

Responding to the RFP for master design services were SWA + Carbo Team, Design Workshop, OJB Landscape Architecture, Sasaki Associates and SCAPE Landscape Architecture/Stantec.

An evaluation team comprising representatives of each project partner will make recommendations to the project management committee, which will make final selections related to all three procurements. Selections will be announced publicly once all proposers have been notified. Full responses are being kept confidential at this time.

Upon completion of the design phase for the University Lakes Project, the initial phase of construction will begin. It will include deepening and reshaping of City Park, Erie, Campus and College Lakes, as well as pedestrian and bicycle path improvements around City Park and Campus Lakes.