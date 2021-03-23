LSU lakes project receives $5M in federal funding to reduce flood risk

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced $163 million in federal funding for 15 state projects and programs designed to reduce flood risk for communities throughout the state.

The state selected these projects because they align with the long-term resilience objectives of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the state’s $1.2 billion CDBG-MIT Action Plan, including natural flood management, flood control and critical infrastructure projects. The funding for these projects is part of the $1.2 billion in federal mitigation funds allocated to Louisiana.

Edwards, in a prepared statement, says the Louisiana Watershed Initiative will combine the efforts of local, regional and state agencies to improve regional watershed management through “collaboration and coordination.”

East Baton Rouge Parish will get $5 million for the ongoing LSU lakes project, to be used for flood risk reduction, including the dredging of four of the six lakes.

The 15 projects to receive the federal mitigation funding are:

Ascension and Livingston parishes: $42 million for La. 22 bridge construction and drainage improvements;

Cameron and Vermilion parishes: $25 million for the Mermentau Basin inundation relief project;

Livingston Parish: $15 million for parish drainage improvements;

Vernon Parish: $14.3 million for Anacoco Creek watershed improvements;

Beauregard Parish: $12.8 million for Bundick Lake flood surcharge management;

Franklin Parish: $10.2 million for Turkey Creek retention improvements and critical infrastructure hardening;

St. Tammany Parish: $10 million for residential elevations and buyouts;

Vermilion Parish: $10 million for residential elevations and buyouts;

Caddo Parish: $6.6 million for Black Bayou structure hardening and runoff retention improvements;

Rapides Parish: $3.7 million for LSU Alexandria drainage improvements;

St. Landry Parish: $2.9 million for Three Mile Lake backwater flood reduction;

Jackson Parish: $2.7 million for Caney Lake flood surcharge management;

Rapides and Evangeline parishes: $2.2 million for Bayou Cocodrie runoff retention and critical infrastructure improvements;

Grant Parish: $1.1 million for Iatt Lake drawdown improvements.

