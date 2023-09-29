LSU joins national project to speed up tech transfer 

LSU is one of several institutions that will be partnering soon with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Microsoft Corp., and Micron Technology to make computational chemistry broadly available to applied researchers and industrial users.

The project, known as TEC4, is part of a broad effort announced by the Department of Energy to speed up the transfer of technology from fundamental research to innovation that can be scaled into commercial use, also known as tech transfer.

Led by PNNL, TEC4 aims to bring the sophisticated tools of computational chemistry to more people, effectively delivering computational chemistry as a service, also known as CCaaS.

The two-year project is slated to receive up to $8 million from the DOE, supporting approximately 30 researchers. The project aims to deliver significant advancements toward critical goals like sustainability, energy security, and environmental stewardship.

Leading LSU's portion of the project is Gerald Baumgartner, associate professor of computer science.