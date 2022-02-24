Bryan Greenwood named state director for Louisiana Small Business Development Center

LSU, the new host organization for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, has hired Bryan Greenwood as state director of the center, LSU announced this week.

Under Greenwood, LSU will help manage the center’s 10 regional offices and the center’s approximately $4.4 million annual budget, which is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development and the participating universities that house the regional offices.

Greenwood was previously the associate state director for programming at the LSBDC, where he provided business management consulting services. He also conducted training events in strategic planning, business planning, finance, marketing and business operations while serving on the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute faculty as an instructor.

The development center provides training and technical support to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state and is part of the new LSU Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development, which includes the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization and the LSU Innovation Park.