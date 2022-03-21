LSU hires Murray State’s Matt McMahon as men’s basketball coach

LSU basketball is hiring Murray State’s Matt McMahon as its next coach, USA Today Network reports.

McMahon has guided Murray State to a 154-67 record in six seasons. The Racers have made the NCAA Tournament three times, including this year when Murray State was a seven seed and reached the Round of 32, defeating 10th-seeded San Francisco but then falling to 15th-seeded St. Peter’s on Saturday.

McMahon becomes the 23rd coach in LSU history.

McMahon’s hiring comes after LSU fired coach Will Wade on March 11, days after the university was handed a notice of allegations from the NCAA that revealed that Wade had broken five Level I NCAA violations. LSU assistant Kevin Nickelberry became the Tigers’ interim coach for the NCAA Tournament, as they fell to 11th-seeded Iowa State in the First Round on Friday. Read the full story.