LSU Health Shreveport students win venture challenge

Three LSU Health Shreveport students who founded Guise Medical LLC won first place in the 2022 J Terrell Brown Venture Challenge for their patented MED-pal device.

The device disguises syringes and helps alleviate the stress of needles during children’s medical visits. The group, which was awarded $18,000, is the first team from outside the flagship campus to enter the contest.

The venture challenge, held by the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute, is an annual business pitch competition open to all students in the LSU system. Three finalists are chosen to pitch live to a panel of judges, and this year’s prize pool was $30,000.

Finishing second and earning $10,000 was Chckup, a two-sided platform for veterinary clinics and pet owners that eases appointment scheduling. Vibrant Entertainment Group, an event-planning company, finished third, earning $2,000.