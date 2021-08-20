LSU Greek Life Director Angela Guillory retires

LSU’s Greek Life Director Angela Guillory, who kept her job through several Greek-related controversies, quietly retired this summer after 18 years at the university.

Guillory officially left LSU July 31, according to LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard. He says the departure was her own decision.

“Angela Guillory retired from her role at LSU over the summer, and we thank her for her years of service to LSU and the Greek community. We wish her well in retirement,” Ballard said in a provided statement.

Guillory’s departure coincided with the arrival of new LSU President William F. Tate.

One of Tate’s most pressing tasks as LSU’s new leader is to repair the school’s reputation. The public has lost some confidence in LSU’s ability to keep its students safe following hazing scandals and the university’s massive failure to address sexual assault allegations. Greek life, while under Guillory’s direction, has been intertwined with many of those problems.

As the Greek supervisor, Guillory came under fire multiple times in the last few years. In 2015, LSU’s fraternity and sorority system was criticized for its lack of diversity, with 2013 data showing that only 4 out of almost 1,500 first-year LSU pledges were Black.

In 2017, LSU fraternity pledge Max Gruver died after being forced to drink heavily during Phi Delta Theta hazing. The incident resulted in members of the fraternity being convicted of crimes related to Gruver’s death. The Louisiana Legislature also strengthened the state’s anti-hazing law after lobbying from Gruver’s family.

Guillory was also placed on administrative leave in 2019 following the arrest of several Delta Kappa Epsilon members for extreme hazing, according to The Advocate. The hazing allegedly included making pledges lie on broken glass and urinating on them. She and the other administrators put on leave were eventually cleared of charges, following a university investigation. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.