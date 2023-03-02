LSU grapples with students’ AI use after Olivia Dunne’s promotional video 

Days after LSU gymnast and social media superstar Olivia Dunne posted a video to her roughly 7 million followers on TikTok promoting an AI-powered app capable of writing essays, the school released a statement warning that students could face disciplinary action for using such programs, WBRZ-TV reports.

“Technology, including AI, can foster learning and creativity. At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” LSU officials say in the statement. “However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. More information for faculty can be found here on “What College Faculty Should Know about ChatGPT.”

LSU faculty and staff are already having to change the way they evaluate student work. English instructor Lori Favela will now ask students to make a personal connection to what they are reading, because AI can’t replace those sentiments.

Read the full story from WBRZ-TV, which features a sample text written by AI software rather than a reporter.