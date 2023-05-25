LSU grad proposes infrastructure upgrades to make Tigerland safer

Recent LSU grad Taylor Lasorsa has proposed a design for Tigerland to make the area safer and more inclusive, WAFB-TV reports.

The project focuses on safety elements such as expanding Nicholson Drive, lighting for pedestrians, more walkways, bus routes for residents and students, a spot for ride-sharing pickups and dropoffs, and a reduction in parking with the intent of deterring patrons from drinking and driving.

She spent a year doing research, meeting with stakeholders and working on the redesign as part of her senior capstone project for her bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture.

“I chose this project to honor my friend Sarah James who died in 2019. She was killed at the intersection at Tigerland, so I always wanted to do something for her,” Lasorsa says.

Metro Council member Jennifer Racca, who represents the area, says Lasorsa’s project looks great and wants to discuss the plans further, alongside parish transportation and development leaders. Read the story.