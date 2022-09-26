LSU gets cyber designation from NSA, access to more grants 

The National Security Agency has designated LSU as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, the university announced this morning.

LSU joins just 21 other universities and colleges in the U.S. with the designation, which is reserved for institutions capable of educating students and advancing operational technologies and techniques critical to intelligence, military and law enforcement organizations.

The designation will help LSU with recruiting students and give the university access to federal grants to fund projects and equipment, according to professor Golden G. Richard III, director of the LSU Applied Cybersecurity Lab and faculty lead for CAE-CO at LSU.

The news follows LSU’s announcement earlier this year of its investment and commitment to leadership in cybersecurity and military studies with support from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, the U.S. Secret Service and Radiance Technologies. See the announcement.