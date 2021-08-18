LSU gets $1.25M grant for high-tech film production program 

Louisiana Economic Development is awarding LSU a $1.25 million grant over five years to launch a cutting-edge virtual production and emerging media filmmaking program.

The grant from the Louisiana Entertainment Development Fund will be used to create a studio and pay for the faculty, equipment and administrative costs of the program.

Why it matters: According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the effort will help secure the state’s position in a rapidly changing film and television industry that increasingly relies on technologies to create backgrounds and visual effects.

Zooming out: This is the fourth and largest grant provided by the Entertainment Development Fund since it opened earlier this year. The fund was a key feature of the motion picture incentive program designed to boost the state’s film industry that Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law in 2017.

How it will work: More than 300 students at a time will be able to cross-train and collaborate on projects on the frontier of virtual and augmented reality using emerging cinematic techniques. The new LSU program will connect and build upon existing programs in seven colleges and schools on campus, including digital art, computer science, engineering and music and dramatic arts.

“The new studio will place LSU at the forefront of real-time filmmaking and empower our students’ work for years to come,” says Marc Aubanel, director of the LSU digital media arts and engineering program. “The program will open up more positions in digital art for the state of Louisiana, including modelers, level designers, animators, lighters and CG supervisors.” See the announcement.