LSU freshman class again sets records 

Three years after changing its admissions policy to weigh test scores and high school grades differently, LSU is touting what it says is its “most accomplished freshman class in university history,” with an all-time high median GPA at 3.78, and an ACT composite of 25.5.

Students from Louisiana account for 67.5% of the freshman class. About one-third of the class are first-generation college students.

This year, 7,367 freshmen enrolled, surpassing the previous school year’s record of 7,038. Overall enrollment at LSU is also at an all-time high of 37,354, with graduate and professional students accounting for 4,584 of the total.

LSU’s 2019 change in admissions policy meant that students who did not meet the university’s ACT or GPA minimums could be considered for admission based on other factors, a strategy that has grown in popularity across the country.

