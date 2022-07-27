LSU football coach Brian Kelly talks NIL, leadership, quarterback battle

While addressing a much-larger-than-usual Rotary Club of Baton Rouge audience in a Tiger Stadium conference room today, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sounded a lot like a company CEO.

He touted the quality of his leadership team and stressed the importance of developing his workforce.

“We’ve put together what I consider the best high-performance team in all the United States,” Kelly says of his coaches and staff.

Successful football teams are led by players who hold each other accountable, Kelly says. Develop the right habits during the week, and success on Saturdays will follow, he says.

Kelly says it’s up to the coaches and other staff to help the players become the best versions of themselves.

“We have to help them become better leaders,” he says.

Kelly took a handful of questions after his brief speech. Topics included:

NIL : The National Collegiate Athletic Association recently began allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. Kelly says the intention behind the change is “outstanding” but better regulation is needed. “We don’t want to use it as a (recruiting) inducement,” he says.

Quarterbacks : “We’ve got plenty of them,” he said when asked about the options to start at the game’s most important position, joking that audience members could leave their thoughts in the suggestion box on the way out. He says the basics of the offense installed in the spring were not tailored to any of the four candidates. As coaches during preseason camp install particular plays for each QB’s skill set, “that should give us separation and give us a chance to name a starting quarterback.”