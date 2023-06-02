LSU folding on its controversial sports-betting deal with Caesars 

LSU is ending its controversial, seven-figure agreement allowing Caesars Entertainment to advertise sports betting across the campus, according to university officials and a sports marketing company involved in the deal.

The agreement, struck in 2021, was supposed to last several more years, says Lauren Capone of Playfly Sports, a marketing company that helped arrange the deal.

Capone says talk of ending the deal began when a bill was filed in the Louisiana Legislature in March that would prohibit colleges and universities in the state from creating advertising agreements with gaming entities. The bill, by Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, passed the House on Tuesday.

Another factor was that the American Gaming Association, an industry group, updated its responsible marketing code in March to prohibit gaming companies from having partnerships with universities to promote sports betting.

Since then, several schools including Michigan State University and the University of Maryland have said they were ending similar advertising agreements with gaming companies.

Smith said in a House committee meeting May 16 that LSU, the only university in Louisiana with such a deal, was ending the arrangement with Caesars. Cody Worsham, chief brand officer for LSU athletics, confirmed Thursday that the cancellation of the deal was being finalized.

