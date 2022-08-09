LSU expands programs to stem statewide nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the goal of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage.

Like many states, Louisiana’s nursing shortage has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.

In June, Shreveport officials warned that the shortage would lead to longer wait times and fewer nurses available to care for admitted patients.

“We are pleased to lead an LSU systemwide effort to quickly fill an urgent need for highly qualified nurses in north Louisiana,” says Steve Nelson, interim chancellor at LSU Health New Orleans. “Working with LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Shreveport, our accelerated nursing degree programs will address this critical situation.”

Two programs will offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s degree in nursing, including a two-year program for students who have a bachelor’s degree in another field and a one-year program for students with an associate’s degree or diploma in nursing.

LSU will also offer a one-year master’s degree with a nurse educator concentration. The program is intended for students with a bachelor’s in nursing.

While the courses will be offered at LSU Health Sciences Shreveport, some courses will be taught remotely from New Orleans. Degrees will be issued by LSU Health Sciences New Orleans.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.