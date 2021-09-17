LSU enters sponsorship agreement with Caesars Sportsbook 

LSU athletics today announced it has entered into a multiyear sponsorship agreement with Caesars Sportsbook, making it the first college in the Southeastern Conference to partner with a sports betting service.

The deal is worth “multiple millions” of dollars, according to a person familiar with the agreement. According to The Washington Post, this person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The person also said there are no plans to place a sportsbook in Tiger Stadium or other LSU game venues included in the deal.

The sponsorship announcement comes as Louisiana is getting ready to institute legal sports betting, and the state Gaming Control Board is accepting applications for sports betting licenses.

Caesars Sportsbook will receive several marketing and sponsorship assets from LSU, including the naming rights for the new Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club in Tiger Stadium, signage throughout Tiger Stadium beginning on Saturday, and additional signage in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Alex Box Stadium and an exclusive presence on the LSU sports mobile app.

“LSU has always taken pride in providing fans with unique, innovative, and world-class experiences, and our new partnership with Caesars Entertainment will do just that,” says LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward in a prepared statement. “We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience, and we are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.” See the announcement.